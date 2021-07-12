Man arrested on multiple charges after accused of shooting inside home, beating up girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested on multiple charges after a police report said he broke into someone’s home, assaulted his girlfriend and shot several bullets into a Central Lubbock home Saturday.

According to witnesses on the scene, Brett Jamar Johnson, 37, forced his way into the front door of a home in the 2100 block of 35th Street and was threatening people.

According to Lubbock Police, Johnson kicked the door into the home where his girlfriend was, and he assaulted her.

He left the home shortly after the assault, police said.

Witnesses in the home said that Johnson showed up a second time, but this time he had a firearm, according to the report.

Johnson shot his firearm inside the home approximately three times before he ran away, the report said.

By this time, officers were dispatched to the home for a civil disturbance. Another officer in the area attempted to arrest Johnson, but he continued running, according to police.

Police were later to capture Johnson and arrest him.

Johnson was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked on two charges of burglary, a felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to jail records.