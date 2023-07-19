LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Strickland, 66, was arrested and accused of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on the same day he got out of jail for a different crime, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Online jail records showed Strickland was initially arrested on July 13 for Disorderly Conduct. A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers were called to the 5800 block of Emory Street at 2:07 a.m. for a “prowler.” The report said Strickland was accused of trying to video his neighbors through the windows of their home.

Strickland posted bond later that day, according to jail records. Another police report said officers were called back to the same location at 2:56 p.m. for a “possible burglary in progress.”

Court documents stated a Lubbock Power and Light Employee was sitting in a utility vehicle when he heard a loud noise and the window shattered. A police report said the employee initially thought he was being shot at, then saw Strickland “swinging a metal object at the windows.”

The report said the LP&L employee pulled out his gun to protect himself, and Strickland ran to a nearby building and started breaking windows. After someone walked out of the building to see what was going on, the police report said Strickland ran towards his neighbor’s gate. Officers arrived and took Strickland into custody, according to the report.

Booking image from Strickland’s initial arrest (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Booking image from Strickland’s second arrest (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Strickland was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Arrest or Transport, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief. As of Wednesday, Strickland remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $115,000.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained the following statement from LP&L: