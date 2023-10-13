LUBBOCK, Texas — Pedro Garza Sistos, Jr., 67, was accused of Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography, and two counts of Receipt of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Online jail records showed Sistos was arrested Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 1200 block of East Highway 82.

A federal indictment stated Sistos was accused of coercing a minor into producing content that showed child sexual abuse on January 18, 2023. Court records said Sistos was also accused of receiving content that showed child sexual abuse on one of his devices.

As of Friday, Sistos remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.