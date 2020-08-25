Man caught in Snyder with images of little girls

LUBBOCK, Texas — Samuel Lynn Johnson, 20, accepted a plea deal this week for possession of prepubescent child pornography. He signed the deal on Monday, and it was entered into court records on Tuesday.

In May 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported what it suspected to be child pornography. The images on Tumblr were traced to an IP address in Snyder, according to court records.

Two of the 23 images were described as depicting girls between the ages of 6 and 10. Court records described the girls as having been the subject of sexual abuse.

Johnson was staying with a family member in Snyder according to court records. FBI agents confronted him, and he admitted to searching the Internet for images of child pornography.

Johnson also admitted in court records that he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl.

Under the terms of the deal, if accepted by a judge, Johnson will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in federal prison. The case was filed in federal court in Lubbock.