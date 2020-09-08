Man charged in Lubbock federal court for threat to use an explosive

LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked permission to keep Justin Allen Wetzel, 45, locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center while a criminal charge is pending against him.

An indictment said Wetzel mailed a threat to injure people “by means of an explosive.” More specifically, court records said the threat in April was directed at personnel in the State District Court in Conroe.

Both online jail records and the Texas Sex Offender registry listed Wetzel’s address as 2600 South Sunset Avenue which is the Texas Civil Commitment Center.

The registry said Wetzel had a 2006 conviction for indecency with a child, sexual contact. The registry listed a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy as victims.

Wetzel has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center since September 3. A judge has not yet ruled on the request to keep Wetzel in the detention center.