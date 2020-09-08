Man charged in Lubbock federal court for threat to use an explosive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Justin Allen Wetzel from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked permission to keep Justin Allen Wetzel, 45, locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center while a criminal charge is pending against him.

An indictment said Wetzel mailed a threat to injure people “by means of an explosive.” More specifically, court records said the threat in April was directed at personnel in the State District Court in Conroe.

Both online jail records and the Texas Sex Offender registry listed Wetzel’s address as 2600 South Sunset Avenue which is the Texas Civil Commitment Center.

The registry said Wetzel had a 2006 conviction for indecency with a child, sexual contact. The registry listed a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy as victims.

Wetzel has been locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center since September 3. A judge has not yet ruled on the request to keep Wetzel in the detention center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar