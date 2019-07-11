Man charged in NM double murder had protective order from girlfriend in Lubbock

After a 40-year-old man was arrested in Lubbock on Thursday evening in connection with a double murder in New Mexico, court records revealed that his girlfriend had filed a protective order against him last month.

Hector Madrid was in Hobbs, New Mexico Wednesday with Alfonso Aldaco, 25, to purchase heroin from a residence, according to Hobbs Police (HPD).

“Shortly after Madrid entered the residence shots were fired. Aldaco drove Madrid to and from the residence,” said HPD in a news release.

Protective order filed

In June, Madrid and his girlfriend were in an argument because she had taken all the money out of their joint bank account, according to court records in the request for a protective order. The protective order was filed in Lubbock.

Madrid told his girlfriend while they were fighting the previous night that he “was on drugs and doing meth.”

His girlfriend said she took the money out of the account the next morning to prevent Madrid from spending money on more drugs.

Once Madrid found out the money was gone, he called his girlfriend and threatened to burn her house down and do other acts to “get his money’s worth”, according to court records.

Court records state that when Madrid did come back to his girlfriend’s house, he threw a brick through her window. Then, his girlfriend tried to run out of the garage door, but he caught her, grabbed and pushed/pulled her back into the house, according to court records.

Although he let her go, Madrid got in his girlfriend’s face and was “screaming that he was going to kill his brother and kill anyone that ever wronged him.”

After Madrid kept arguing about the money, his girlfriend said she would transfer him the money if he would leave the house, court records state.

Then, Madrid told her they were going to an ATM so he could get his money back.

She tried running away (again)

His girlfriend stated that after she opened the garage door and Madrid got in the passenger seat of her vehicle, she attempted to take off running to a neighbor’s house, but he caught her, court records state.

Madrid then physically picked up his girlfriend and took her back to the house with her fighting him the whole way. She stated that on the way back to the house, her foot was injured. After Madrid started yelling about the money again, his girlfriend stated they both got into the car and left, court records state.

Once his girlfriend withdrew the money from the ATM, she gave him the money and asked if he was going to get out of the car. Madrid said no, because she was going to take him back to his cousin’s house.

Court records state that when Madrid’s girlfriend drove to his cousin’s house, he told her he knew she was “going to call 911” and he told her to go ahead, because “he was tired of this…”

Once Madrid was out of the car, his girlfriend said she went to the nearest public location and called the police, court records state. Once she filed a police report, she said she went to the women’s shelter and then to the hospital, because she had “numerous bruises and scrapes” and believed her foot was broken.

The protective order through the courts specified that Madrid was prohibited from “going to or near, or within 200 yards of, any location” where his girlfriend or members of her family or household, according to court records.

Extradition pending

Madrid was arrested Wednesday evening, with assistance from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Texas Anti-Gang Unit and City of Lubbock SWAT Team. He is charged with Murder (1st degree Felony) 2 counts. He is being held in the Lubbock County Jail pending an extradition hearing in Lubbock, according to an HPD news release.