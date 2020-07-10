Man demanded money in Valero robbery, clerk said no, and the fight was on, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Valero convenience store, 5002 Slide Road, on Thursday afternoon.

A police report said Fernando Henry Nolan, 39, of Lubbock entered the store and stole alcoholic beverages. A store employee said Nolan was not confronted at that time. But then, he came back a second time according to the police report.

“[Nolan] entered the business and demanded all the cash from the cash register,” the police report said. A store clerk said no.

The police report said Nolan again demanded money from the clerk.

“He informed [Nolan] that if he wanted the cash from the cash register, [Nolan] was to walk behind the counter and get the cash himself,” the police report said.

“He pulled out his phone to call 911,” the police report said. “When he pulled his phone out of his pocket, [Nolan] rushed him aggressively.”

There was a fistfight between the two which then spilled out into the parking lot.

In the parking lot, Nolan asked the clerk to stop the fight. He did. Nolan then got into a vehicle and drove off without taking any money, according to the police report.

A couple of folks who recently met Nolan helped police find him. He was arrested and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday on bonds totaling $6,5000.