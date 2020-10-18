Man died after industrial accident southeast of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family member identified the man who was critically injured Friday in an industrial accident at Lubbock Cotton Growers as Jerry Vaughn Lewis, 62. The family member said Lewis was removed from life support on Saturday and passed away.

EMS, Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded at about 5:30 p.m. at 11611 County Road 2500. The location is southeast of Lubbock.

There was a report of an employee trapped in cotton seed.

“Deputies were advised a male individual was unresponsive and CPR was being performed. Upon deputies’ arrival, they learned that a male individual had been buried in a trailer load of cotton seed,” the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday night.

University Medical Center independently confirmed that Mr. Lewis passed away. LCSO also later confirmed his passing and said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”