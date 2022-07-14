LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man from Cuero, Texas died at University Medical Center in Lubbock after being in a crash near County Road 48 and Farm to Market Road 669 in Big Spring, Texas.

According to a crash report, the driver was traveling westbound on CR 48 and “disregarded a stop sign at the FM 669 intersection.”

This caused him to lose control of the vehicle and roll over off of the roadway, the report said.

He was then transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.