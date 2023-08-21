LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Arthuro Lara, 34, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of physically assaulting a family member and harassing police officers, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

According to court documents, officers were called to a residence in the 2800 block of 86th Street and found Lara in the front yard yelling.

Officers found the victim with a swollen head and blood coming from his ear and left hand, the documents stated. The victim told officers Lara had been drinking. The two got into a verbal argument which led to Lara trying to hit the victim with a liquor bottle but missed, according to court documents.

Lara then struck the victim “multiple times in the face,” bit his finger and put him in a chokehold from behind, court documents stated.

When officers arrived, Lara was placed under arrest. He was placed in the back seat of a patrol car and “began banging his head on the window, causing his head to start bleeding,” the court documents said.

According to the documents, Lara began “fighting with officers” who attempted to put him in a paddy wagon. During the altercation, Lara spit in an officer’s face before being handcuffed and successfully taken into custody.

Lara was taken to Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Harassment of a Public Servant, Assault of a Family/House Member, Impeding Breathing or Circulation, Resisting Arrest and other charges related to the case.

As of Monday after, Lara remained at the LCDC on bonds totaling $90,000.