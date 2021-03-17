Man followed and grabbed young woman in Lubbock’s Rush Neighborhood; suspect not found yet

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Wednesday corroborated many of the details Brynn Steward shared on Tuesday after she was followed and grabbed by a man near Higinbotham Park. The report also provided a few new details.

Police responded to the 4900 block of 18th Street on Tuesday just after 9:00 a.m.

Stewart, who spoke on camera hours after the event, told police that someone grabbed her from behind and squeezed hard enough to cause her pain. She said she was walking in the neighborhood when she reached 18th Street and Salem Avenue. She saw a man walking toward her. She crossed the street to avoid him.

He followed her across the street, the police report said.

“[Stewart] stood in a front yard of a nearby residence and started to press the alarms on her iWatch so that [the man] would stay away from her,” the police report said.

According to the police report he said, “What, are you scared of me?”

“[Stewart] said that she immediately turned to run. [The man] ran up behind [her] and grabbed her with both arms squeezing [her],” the police report said.

Brynn Stewart as seen in TV interview conducted via the internet (Nexstar/Staff)

The police report also said, “[Stewart] did not know what [his] intentions were. [Stewart] said that she was able to easily break free from [the man’s] hold.”

The police report said she is not certain if he was trying to scare her. She took a picture with her cell phone.

Stewart ran to a nearby home for help. The police report said there were no visible injuries.

Part of the incident was caught on a Ring Doorbell. As of Wednesday, police did not have an update on a suspect or possible charges.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.