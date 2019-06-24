Man found dead in Lake Alan Henry, Game Wardens investigating

JUSTICEBURG, Texas — According to Captain of the Game Wardens, Aryn Corley, a man was found dead Friday afternoon in the water at Lake Alan Henry.

On Monday, Corley said an off-duty officer saw clothing and a firearm along the shore but no person to go with those items. The officer asked Game Wardens to investigate.

A dive team used Sonar to find a body in the lake. Corley said an autopsy was requested, and the cause of death was still undetermined.

The man’s name was not released yet. He was described as a male in his mid-to-late 30’s. His family has been notified, Corley said.