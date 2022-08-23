LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury found Lewis Young, 64, guilty of manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. Young was arrested in 2017, seven months after the death of Conrado Sarate, 79, in the 2100 block of Avenue P.

The jury began deliberations at 11:30 a.m. and returned a verdict around 3:30 p.m.

Police were called to Sarate’s residence to check on him on September 6, 2016. Officers found Sarate’s body lying on the floor with bloody wounds on his body and head.

An arrest warrant said Young used large garden shears to beat Sarate. At first, Young denied involvement. The warrant said Young admitted smoking crack cocaine and trying to collect money on behalf of a woman. He was allowed into the house which led to the confrontation.

Young told police, according to the warrant, that he did not take any money when he left.