LUBBOCK, Texas — Darene Brooks, 35, was found guilty by a Lubbock jury after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking of a restaurant located in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Brooks was initially charged with sexual assault after the April 4, 2019, incident and later was re-indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault in March 2023.

According to court documents, Brooks sexually assaulted the victim after she stopped in a parking lot. The victim told police she attempted to get a firearm out her car and aim it at Brooks. Court records said Brooks “took the gun from her,” and sexually assaulted her in the parking lot.

During the trial, the jury saw surveillance video that showed Brooks walk up to the victim’s car. The victim got out of her vehicle and appeared to be looking for something in the trunk of her car. At that point a struggle occurred, and the video showed Brooks pointing an object at the victim as she raised her hands.

Court documents said after the assault, Brooks took the victim’s gun and got into a silver pickup truck. According to court records, the victim “intentionally wrecked into [Brooks’s] vehicle” to keep him from getting away. That incident was seen on the video that was played for the jury on Monday.

Brooks testified during the trial that he had “consensual sex” with the victim and claimed that he did not threaten the victim with a gun. Brooks said the victim was lying about what happened that night. Brooks testified that the victim told him, “Since you’re going to take my gun, I’m going to tell them you raped me.” Brooks also claimed the video was fabricated. However, the jury did not buy it.

It took the jury less than an hour to decide a verdict for Brooks. The jury was set to determine his punishment on Tuesday morning.