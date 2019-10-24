Man gets 15 years in prison for 2018 robbery involving drugs

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock jury on Thursday sentenced a man to 15 years in prison from a West Lubbock shooting that stemmed from drugs in January 2018.

The jury on Wednesday found Terence Youngblood Harris, 19, guilty of aggravated robbery.

Lubbock Police began an investigation of the shooting after a man, later identified as Nicholas Davis, was dropped off at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound, EverythingLubbock.com previously reported.

RELATED STORY: Shooter found guilty in 2018 robbery involving drugs

Officers determined Davis was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle during a robbery involving drugs. Davis was then pushed out of the car near 36th Street and Slide. A person driving in the area found Davis and took him to UMC.

The prosecution argued that “by law, there are only two options, probation or jail time. Probation is not appropriate in this case. This is not a 10 year case.”

In closing, the Defense said that he or Harris accepted responsibility for what he did.

“Probation, I’m not going to ask for that, neither is my client” said the Defense. “We’re dealing with a bunch of bad kids, and slowly but surely they’re gonna turn this around.”

Harris was the third and final suspect arrested for the shooting. The other two suspects, Francisco Rodriguez, 19, and Ruby Banuelos, 20, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Third Suspect Charged with January 2 Shooting

“If those other kids can turn things around, maybe my client can too, but not if he’s sent to more than 10 years in jail,” said the Defense.

However, the Prosecution countered that 10 years was not long enough.

“It’s not just about [Harris] and what he wants and wants to do,” the Prosecution said to the jury. “You don’t get to do what you want to do. It should alarm you that he escalated to this level (of violence) so quickly.”