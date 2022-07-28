PORTALES, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Portales, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on July 12, 2022, Christopher West, age 33, of Portales, was found guilty by a jury, of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon (4th degree felony).

On October 6, 2021, Christopher West got into an argument with a female victim and then chased her with a machete. She went into her home, locked the door, and called 911. Portales Police Department responded and found the Defendant in the area and found the machete hidden nearby.

On July 27, 2022, the Honorable Donna Mowrer sentenced West to 5 years in the Department of Corrections for his actions. This sentence included a 4 year enhancement for defendant’s two prior felony convictions. West is still pending charges for trafficking methamphetamine in Otero County.

The case was prosecuted by Quentin Ray, Deputy District Attorney, and Christopher West was represented by criminal defense attorney, Taylor Larsen.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.

End of release.