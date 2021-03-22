Man held 11 National Guard Soldiers at Gunpoint near Idalou, police said

Image of Larry Lee Harris from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man held 11 National Guard soldiers at gunpoint Monday morning, according to a statement from Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams.

The statement said Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona followed three vans carrying the National Guard soldiers who were taking COVID-19 vaccines to Matador.

Image courtesy of Idalou Police Department

“Mr. Harris had followed the National Guard Soldiers from Love’s Travel Station on East Regis Street to Highway 62/82 & County Road 3600,” the statement said. “Harris attempted multiple times to run the vans … off the road.”

The statement from Chief Williams said Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and stopped the three National Guard vans.

“Harris pointed a gun at a National Guard Soldier, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles,” the statement said. It also said Williams ordered the guardsmen out of their vehicles at gunpoint.

Idalou Police and deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded.

“Harris informed Police that he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child,” the statement said.

Online jail records did not yet list his charges. But the statement said Harris would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, and interference with Texas military forces.

“Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed. This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

Harris was locked up in the Lubbock County Detention Center.