Man held women at gunpoint driving around town before overnight shooting in Central Lubbock, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report released Monday afternoon provided new information on an overnight shooting in which a woman suffered, according to police, life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Avenue Q for “possible shots fired.”

Police arrived to find a woman lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to her lower back. A witness told police a truck was going south on Avenue Q when there was the sound of a gunshot from the truck. The gunshot victim then fell from the truck, according to the witness.

While officers were on scene, witnesses then pointed out that the pickup truck came back. A woman identified as a second victim got out of the truck.

The second woman told police that a man approached the two at the Hilltop Apartments in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. According to the second victim, the man punched her in the face, pointed a gun at her and said she owed him money.

He then got into the truck with the two women. The suspect in the back seat was holding a gun, according to the police report.

“[The suspect] had [the second victim] drive him around Lubbock to different locations while he called friends telling them that he and [both victims] at gun point,” the police report said.

The second victim said her female companion jumped out of the truck at 34th Street and Avenue Q.

“[The suspect] leaned over the seat and fired one shot,” the police report said.

The second victim told police she was made to drive the suspect to another set of apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

The suspect told her “if she called the police then he would find her and kill her” according to the police report.

The suspect was not located at the time of the police report.

