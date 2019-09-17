Man hit by pickup truck in South Lubbock died, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday said the man who was struck by a truck in the 8800 block of University Avenue died. The collision was Monday evening just before 9:00.

Police identified the victim as Frank Sanchez, 59.

Police issued the following statement:

Pedestrian Struck by Pickup

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On September 16, 2019 just before 9 p.m., 59-year-old Frank Sanchez was struck by a pickup in the 8800 block of University Avenue.

Preliminary information indicates Sanchez was heading southbound in his wheel chair on the right side of the right lane when he was struck. The occupants of the pickup stayed on scene and called the police for help. Sanchez was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.