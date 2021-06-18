Man hurt in Monday crash died Thursday, police investigation continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a man involved in a crash Monday afternoon died Thursday.

Initially police said one person had serious injuries, one person had moderate injuries and one person had minor injuries. Rojelio Trevino was originally believed have serious injuries.

As of Friday, Police were awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death. The crash occurred at 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of Erskine Street and Quaker Avenue.

According to a friend of the family, Trevino seemed to recover well enough to be released from the hospital. But then, after his release he was found dead.