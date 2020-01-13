Man in ski mask running in alley led to report of “possible attempted abduction”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday released new information about an incident that happened Friday evening.

Police were called to the 2400 block of 87th Street. A woman told police someone in a mask tried to grab her daughter when she got off a school bus.

Updated information from LPD on Monday said the girl was dropped off by the school bus about a block from her home.

The girl was walking home when she saw something out of the corner of her eye. Someone in a black ski mask and black jacket was running toward her, according to information released by LPD.

The girl was scared and ran home. She did not see where the man went.

Police talked to neighbors and learned that “two subjects” have been in the alley several times and appeared to be watching someone’s house. But officers were unable to locate any suspicious persons in the area.

The girl gave a description to police: “a male approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds wearing a black ski mask and black jacket.”

Police filed an “information only” report.

