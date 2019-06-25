Man indicted for murder in East Lubbock gameroom shooting

A man was indicted for murder Tuesday after an incident left one woman dead earlier this month.

According to police, Chance Lee Copeland, 30, was involved in a shooting on June 2 in the parking lot of a game room located at 407 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shooting resulted in the death of Cassie Oden, 37

According to the murder warrant, a witness told investigators that Copeland showed up at a male’s apartment, who was not identified, and assaulted him. Then, according to court records, the witness grabbed the keys of the assaulted male’s 2013 white Cadillac.

After Copeland and the witness left in the Cadillac, police were told that Copeland called people to organize a meeting in the parking lot of a game room located at 19th and Avenue Q and then the gameroom at 407 MLK Boulevard, according to the murder warrant. Then, that is when the Cadillac pulled up next to another car on the south side of the gameroom.

A woman, later identified as Oden, got into the Cadillac, court records said, when Copeland pointed the gun at her asking her about “the dope.”

When Oden said she thought she was there to get money, Copeland told her to call a male who was not identified in the warrant.

When Oden exited the Cadillac to grab her phone, Copeland told every person in the Cadillac to exit as well, according to the warrant. A witness told investigators that when they walked around the Cadillac that Copeland walked around to the passenger side when he pulled out a pistol and fired several shots into the other car when it started to leave.

Preston Beadman, 24, was also injured by gunshots and was treated at Covenant Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, according to the warrant.

Copeland was also charged with aggravated kidnapping in February 2018, and the case was still pending Tuesday, according to court records. He remained booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a charge of murder with a $750,000 bond.