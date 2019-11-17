Man indicted for producing child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — Carl James Edgar, age not listed, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Lubbock for production of child pornography.

The indictment said Edgar persuaded or enticed a Jane Doe under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could record a visual depiction of it. The indictment did not say if Edgar took images, video or both.

The indictment listed a Samsung Galaxy 9 cell phone. Court records indicated the offense was in Lubbock or Lubbock County and started in July 2018. The indictment said it continued through July 23, 2019.

So far, Edgar is not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Court dates and other details were not yet listed in court records.