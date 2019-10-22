Man indicted in South Lubbock murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for a murder case in South Lubbock last month.

Adrian Castillo, 34, was arrested after a murder warrant revealed an altercation that led to the deadly shooting of Thomas George Garcia Jr., 36.

Lubbock Police responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of South Loop 289 on September 28, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com.

Castillo, as well as other family members, were at Fast Eddie’s at the South Loop and University Avenue when they all left together in Castillo’s pickup, according to police.

When Sammy Castillo, Adrian Castillo’s father, and Garcia began assaulting each other in the back seat, Adrian Castillo “stopped the truck and fired one round from a handgun out the driver’s window in the air.” Then, he told Garcia “to stop fighting or he would shoot him,” a murder warrant stated.

When Garcia and Sammy Castillo did not stop fighting, Adrian Castillo shot Garcia.

Court records show Castillo was released on bond from the Lubbock County Detention Center on October 16.

