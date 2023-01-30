LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Shadden, 33, was arrested on Saturday and accused of running over a woman near a bar in Downtown Lubbock, leaving her with serious injuries, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

A police report said officers were called to a parking lot in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue at 1:03 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. According to the report, a witness said a woman got out of the vehicle and ran down the road, with Shadden chasing after her. After the two went back to the bar parking lot, Shadden was seen running back to his car, the report stated.

The report said a witness showed police video which was described in the police report. It said the video depicted the woman “trying to hang on and run next to the passenger side of the vehicle.”

The video also showed Shadden make a “sharp turn toward [the victim] while accelerating backwards,” according to the police report.

Shadden told officers that his car had a “mechanical problem” while reversing that “caused the gas pedal to stick,” according to the report. The police report stated that Shadden told an officer that he saw the victim while he was reversing but did not mean to hurt her.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the victim bleeding and barely conscious.

Shadden was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Monday, his bond totaled $100,000.

LPD told Everythinglubbock.com as of Monday afternoon, there were no updates on the victim’s condition.