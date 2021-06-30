Man killed because two young men targeted his granddaughter’s boyfriend, new records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 69-year-old Lubbock man was shot and killed because, according to newly released court records, two teenagers targeted the boyfriend the man’s granddaughter.

Police originally received a shots-fired call at 11:54 p.m. May 9 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Police found three houses were shot up.

The next day, police were asked to check on Willard Justice, Jr., who lived near the original shots-fired call. When officers checked, they found Justice dead.

An arrest warrant was released Wednesday accusing Leo Contreras, 20, and Jamez Sanchez, 17, of aggravated assault. Both were held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The warrant said in part, “A juvenile witness was located and provided a sworn statement.”

“The juvenile witness stated Leo and Jamez had planned to shoot at a house where the boyfriend of Willard’s granddaughter had been staying.”

Another witness, according to the warrant, said Contreras and Sanchez were trying to find guns to buy to do this with.

In addition, detectives were able to locate surveillance video from 2802 North Quaker Avenue that showed a dark-colored SUV leaving the Westfork trailer park within minutes of the 911 call on the initial shots fired.

Police found the SUV in the 500 block of 53rd Street. The warrant said Contreras led police on a chase and got away when he jumped out of the moving SUV and ran off.

Contreras later turned himself in, but not before police were able to recover a gun in the SUV. The ballistics from that gun matched the bullet that killed Justice, the warrant said.

Sanchez was still wanted until he was captured Monday.