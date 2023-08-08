CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department released the name of the man who was killed during a burglary at a home in the 900 block of Dawn Road on Friday morning.

(Nexstar/Staff)

According to a press release from CPD, the victim was identified as 39-year-old Javier Jimenez Jr. and the shooter was identified as Alexandra Romero, 28. According to the release, Romero was attempting to get a restraining order from Jimenez.

Jimenez was previously arrested for trespassing at the same residence in May 2022, according to CPD.