LUBBOCK, Texas – According to a press release from Littlefield Police Department, Calvin Wormly was arrested in Levelland on Friday. He was charged in connection with homicide of D’kota Tiller.

Texas Rangers and Lamb County district Attorney’s Office made his arrest after a thorough investigation, an official statement said. Tiller was shot and killed in front of his 3 year-old daughter on January 9, 2023, according to a press release.

Wormly was transported to Hockley County Jail in Levelland.