Man pleads guilty in random killing of girl, 14

This undated photo provided by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, N.D., shows Arthur Kollie. Kollie, a North Dakota man, has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June. Kollie, entered an Alford plea Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the death of Jupiter Paulsen. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl who authorities say was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June.

Arthur Kollie entered an Alford plea Monday in the death of Jupiter Paulsen.

With the plea, the 22-year-old Fargo man maintains his innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Charging documents say a sanitation worker saw Kollie attack the girl on June 4 outside a Party City store in Fargo.

An autopsy said the cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation complicated by multiple sharp-force injuries.

Investigators have found no evidence that Kollie and the girl knew each other.

