Man pointed handgun at woman when she tried to call for help, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after a disagreement between him and a woman escalated and became an aggravated robbery, according to a police report.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of 53rd Street after a woman claimed she was held at gunpoint by a man she knew, according to Lubbock Police.

According to the police report, the woman said her assailant, identified in the police report as Nathaniel Hernandez, came over to her home to pick up some tools he left. She said the situation started when Hernandez began arguing with her because her front door was not locked.

Then, Hernandez began asking the woman where she had been for the day, and then she told him to leave, the report said. Hernandez refused to leave because he said he was “doing things for her.”

At this point, the woman attempted to leave the home, but he stood in front of the door to block it so she could not leave. Then, Hernandez pushed her until they ended up in her daughter’s room, the report said.

Hernandez then stood behind the woman and wrapped his arms around her body and squeezed her. According to the report, this was a constant cycle for Hernandez to physically hold her and block her path every time she attempted to leave the apartment.

Hernandez kept taking her phone from her every time she tried.

When the woman attempted to call her grandmother again, he grabbed a handgun, pointed it at her head and demanded she give him her phone, the report said. She told police she knew Hernandez kept his gun loaded and feared for her life.

Then, the report said the woman vomited and lost consciousness.

EMS arrived on the scene and took the woman to Covenant Medical Center.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful restraint.