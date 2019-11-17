Man previously convicted of sex crime with 15-year-old arrested for failure to register

Image of Trevor Dwayne Steward from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Trevor Dwayne Steward, 48, for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, in the 1990’s Steward had a previous conviction of sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl. The registry also said Steward must register as a sex offender for life.

The indictment said between October 28 and November 13, Steward “traveled in interstate and foreign commerce and knowingly failed to register and update his registration as a sex offender.”

Online jail records said Steward was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. His home address was listed in Clovis, New Mexico.

