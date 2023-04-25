LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man robbed a gas station, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department, on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a robbery incident that occurred at a gas station in the 6100 block of 19th street.

The victim of the robbery was an employee of the business, said the report.

When the officer arrived, the victim said, “He was not injured and that he had video surveillance of a robbery that occurred.”

The police report said, “He was trying to calm down by smoking and he was visibly shaking.”

According to the report, the surveillance video showed that the suspect arrived in a Blue Nissan SUV/Crossover that appeared to be a 2020-2023 Nissan Rogue with black rims.

The report stated that the suspect, “Immediately went to the beer coolers… and attempted to open the second cooler…but it was locked.”

The victim told the officer that the suspect asked him to “open the cooler so he could buy beer”, said the report. Since it was past midnight on a Sunday, the employee was “not authorized to sell after [that] time.”

According to the report, when the victim went to the backroom of the store, the suspect “grabbed two bottles of Rancho Glorita… on the shelves in the store.”

The victim confronted the suspect at the counter and took the two glass bottles out of the suspect’s hands, said the report.

The victim told the officer the suspect said to him, “It’s best you looked down.”

According to the report, the victim saw the suspect holding a handle that was believed to be a firearm.

This caused the victim to fear serious bodily injury or death, said the report.

When the victim looked down, the report stated that the suspect grabbed the bottles and left the store without paying for them.

As of Tuesday, the suspect has not been located and identified.