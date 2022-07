LUBBOCK, Texas — Arthur Manahan pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 40 years for the 2018 murder of Ashaundre Grimes at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Manahan, 33, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years for a 2020 assault on a public servant.

According to court records, on October 23, 2018, Manahan and Grimes were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Manahan was arrested November 2, 2018, after a police search.