LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.

According to a police report from LPD, the victim was travelling northbound on the 3400 block of West Loop 289 access road, and the suspect was in the lane for turning westbound onto the 5900 block of 34th Street. The report said the victim “swerved” in front of the suspect and turned westbound on 34th Street.

The victim told police he “’flipped the bird’ towards [the suspect.]” The report said the suspect then began tailgating the victim.

The victim pulled into a parking lot in the 6000 block of 34th Street when the suspect approached him and positioned his vehicle directly in front of the victim.

According to the report, the suspect got out of his vehicle and “discharged his firearm towards [the victim.]” The victim then put his car into drive and fled the parking lot.

Image provided by Lubbock Police

Image provided by Lubbock Police

Responding officers observed damage to the passenger side door of the victim’s vehicle consistent with a bullet.

According to the report, officers found a bullet hole in the exterior wall of the building of the parking lot.

An employee in the building told officers that she was in the office directly north of the computer room where the bullet was located.

During the investigation, LPD was provided video footage of the crime.

LPD said the suspect was driving a white Ford F150.

LPD asked anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Callers can remain anonymous.