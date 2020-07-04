Man shot in head Friday night, police report describes what led up to it

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Jeremy Joe Humphrey, 38, of Meadow Friday night for aggravated assault after Humphrey admitted to shooting a man in the head at a convenience store in the 2400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

A police report said Humphrey shot Jeremy Peden who is his brother-in-law.

Humphrey and his wife agreed to let Peden live with them in Meadow, according to the police report, on the condition that he not do drugs. During a visit to a friend’s house in Denver City, Peden was caught smoking marijuana, the police report said.

Humphrey and others were taking Peden to Lubbock to drop him off at a bus station. They had been drinking at the house in Denver City.

During the trip, there was an argument in the vehicle. A little after 9:00 p.m., they pulled over at the convenience store where they got out into the parking lot. The police report said Peden pushed Humphrey’s wife but not hard enough to knock her down. It also said he pushed Humphrey.

According to the police report, Humphrey told police he displayed a gun and Peden said “Shoot me, or I am going to kill you.”

Humphrey’s wife gave a similar account again quoting Peden as saying “Shoot me, I’m going to kill you.”

Officers reviewed security video from the convenience store. The view of Peden was obscured for part of the incident and it did not show Peden shoving Humphrey’s wife. But it did show other aspects of the incident.

“I observed [Peden] push [Humphrey] then make an aggressive movement towards [Humphrey’s wife]. I observed [Humphrey] intentionally shoot [Peden] and [Peden] fall to the ground.”

The police report said, “At this time [Peden] has not sustained any life threating injuries.”

It is not clear from the police report why the case was treated as aggravated assault and not self defense. EverythingLubbock.com will try to follow up with police when possible to see if more information can be provided.

Humphrey was held Saturday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.