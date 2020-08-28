Man shot in Lubbock — ‘a drug deal gone bad,’ police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a shooting incident Tuesday morning just after 1:30 in the 5100 block of 82nd Street. A man called 911 to say he was shot in the neck.

Police found a man bleeding in the driver seat of a vehicle outside of a pharmacy.

“The vehicle was crashed into the front of the listed building,” a police report said. “I observed [the victim] to be bleeding from the neck. I observed [the victim] to be covered in blood.”

An officer wrote in the report, “I asked [the victim] who shot him, and he did not give me that information.”

According to the victim, “It was a drug deal gone bad and that [someone] shot him.”

The police report quoted the victim as saying there were drugs in the backseat of the vehicle.

The police report said there was “a laceration” on the victim’s neck and another laceration on the victim’s arm.

“No shell casings were located at this time,” the police report said. The police report also said the victim was taken by EMS to University Medical Center.

As of Thursday, police said there were no charges filed and no updates were available yet.