Man wounded outside Lubbock club overnight after gunshots ring out

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to an overnight shooting Friday just after 2:00 a.m. at Club Level in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue.

Police were told that a fight broke out between 10 to 15 people. As three friends were leaving together, walking north to get into a vehicle, someone started firing a gun at them. A young man was hit by one of the bullets.

The three then drove to University Medical Center where police talked to the gunshot victim.

“He was ducking down when one of the rounds entered his left shoulder and went halfway down his back,” a police report said.

“All shell casings were collected as evidence,” the police report said. It did not say how many shots were fired.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police, asking if an arrest has been made. This story will be updated if police say yes.