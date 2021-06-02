Man surrenders in Lubbock, charged with crime in Washington D.C., many details still sealed

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man surrendered himself Tuesday and then appeared in court in Lubbock’s Mahon Federal Building after he was charged with a crime by prosecutors in Washington D.C.

Leonardo Gruppo, age and hometown not listed in court records, was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

Many people who were accused of participating in the violence of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol were charged with the same offense.

Gruppo was represented by an attorney in Lubbock who was standing in for an attorney based in Clovis, New Mexico, court records in Lubbock said. However, the original court records in Washington D.C. remained sealed as of Wednesday morning.

Gruppo was allowed to go free on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. Conditions of his release include a prohibition on travelling outside the Northern District of Texas without permission. He must not possess a firearm or drink alcohol excessively.

Other conditions:

Do no associate with any individual involved in the charged offense.

Do not enter federal property without prior approval from U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.

Do not attend a rally, protest, or other similar activity without prior permission from the U.S. Pretrial Services Office.

Do not enter Washington D.C. except for court, pretrial supervision purposes or consultation with attorney.

