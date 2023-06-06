LUBBOCK, Texas– Vincent Arcuri, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and accused of assaulting a woman in West Lubbock, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to the documents, officers found the victim with cuts on her cheek, mouth and elbow. She had scratches on her back and two black eyes.

The documents said the victim told officers she and Arcuri got into an “argument” earlier that day and “went their separate ways.” When she returned home and Arcuri was there, it led to another argument.

According to the documents, Arcuri followed the victim out of the apartment and “grabbed [the victim] and slammed her head into the ground an unknown amount of times.” The victim later specified he used the side of the curb to “smash her head into.” The victim said she felt Arcuri “was trying to kill her.”

The documents said Arcuri wasn’t located initially and the victim was taken to a friend’s house because she felt unsafe. When the victim returned home, Arucri was found inside the apartment where he was later arrested.

According to online jail records, Arcuri was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Continuous Family Violence. As of Tuesday morning, Arcuri remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bonds totaling more the $650,000.