Man wanted for 1998 killing arrested in Lubbock Thursday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said on Thursday evening that Gabriel Lopez was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 36th street.

“Lubbock Police, Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest,” police said.

Jesse Ordonez, image from video archive

Lopez was wanted for manslaughter in the 1998 homicide of Jesse Ordonez in the 2400 block of 3rd Street. Police have previously said Ordonez was severely beaten and killed at a New Year’s eve party.

Related Story: Lubbock Police issue arrest warrants in 1998 homicide case

Related Story: Family addresses arrest in 1998 homicide case