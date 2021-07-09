Man wanted for aggravated assault of a peace officer arrested

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – A man wanted for the aggravated assault of a peace officer that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 18 is now in custody.

19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia turned himself in to the Lubbock County Detention Center shortly before 11 p.m. July 8.

LPD received a call at approximately 5:50 a.m. Jan 18 in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

