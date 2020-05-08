Man “wanted for questioning” in murder case arrested in Lubbock

Image of Reginald Demorrow Little from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man sought for questioning in an Iowa City, Iowa murder was found and arrested in Lubbock late Friday morning.

Reginald Demorrow Little, 44, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where his charges were not yet listed on his booking sheet.

Officials in Iowa have not specifically said as of early Friday afternoon that Little was charged with murder but rather that he was the “person of interest” in the April 20 killing of Kejuan Winters, 21.

An official statement said Iowa City Police were called to the 1900 block of Broadway Street for a “report of a subject who had been shot.”

Police in Iowa City also said, “This is not believed to be a random act and there is no known threat to the public.”

Little’s booking sheet indicated the arresting agency was U.S. Marshals.

Lubbock Police on Friday afternoon provided an update, saying Little was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Park Apartments in the 5700 block of 50th Street.

Related Link: Iowa City Crime Stoppers