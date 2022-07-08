LUBBOCK, Texas— Ricky Darnell Clardy, Jr. pleaded guilty on Friday to a double murder near the 2100 block of 49th Street in April 2020 and was sentenced twice to 50 years in prison, on two counts. The sentences will run at the same time effectively making it 50 years.

“We’re very pleased with the plea agreement,” said Baron Slack, prosecutor. “It’s effectively an unsurvivable sentence. The families are pleased with it.”

Clardy, now 22, was taken into custody for arson on April 6, 2020, and was charged with murder on April 8, 2020, according to an arrest warrant.

“On April 4, 2020 at approximately 01:39 hours, the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance at 2107 49th Street #D,” the arrest warrant said. “The caller stated that subjects were outside of her front door attempting to break the door down. While officers were being dispatched, the caller stated that gunshots were being fired.”

According to the warrant, four victims were located at the residence with gunshot wounds. The warrant said Michael Bean, Mia Altamirano and two others were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries. Bean and Altamirano were later pronounced dead.

Reasoning behind the double murder

According to the arrest warrant, Bean and Altamirano arrived to the apartment of Omar Wright, who was said to have assaulted his girlfriend. Once inside the apartment, Bean punched Wright in the face. After the altercation, according to the warrant, Bean and Altamirano took off with Wright’s marijuana and went back to their apartment.

Clardy discovered what happened and was driven to the residence with Malachi Lamar Gibson by Janda Lee Roberson.

Clardy initially lied to officers regarding his whereabouts the night of the shooting, however, surveillance footage and witness statements provided police with information on the crime.

Clardy will receive credit for time he already served in jail.