Man who planned mass shooting in Lubbock makes a deal to avoid trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — William Patrick Williams, the man who made news when he threatened to shoot up a Lubbock hotel, accepted a plea deal on Thursday.

Williams was arrested and charged in August 2019. Previous court records said his plan was to commit suicide by cop. But before he went forward, he called his grandmother. She convinced him to instead let her give him a ride to Covenant Health to get help.

The grandmother then spoke to an off-duty officer at Covenant, according to previous records. Williams then told the officer that he “layed [sic] out all his weapons on the bed” at the hotel room he was staying.

Police went to the hotel and found an AK-47 style rifle, 17 magazines all loaded with 7.62 ammunition, multiple knives and a black trenchcoat.

Roughly two weeks after Williams was safely taken into custody, Governor Greg Abbott praised the grandmother during a statewide televised event.

Abbott said “… There was a person who wanted to commit a mass murder in Lubbock, Texas,” Abbott said. “And he had the armaments to do so.”

Abbott said the grandmother and the police were able to take action, and, “They were able to prevent a mass murder from taking place.”

Federal officials charged Williams with making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer. When he purchased the gun, he did not write down his current address, according to court records.

A federal judge this week ruled that Williams was competent to stand trial.

If the judge approves the deal, Williams will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.