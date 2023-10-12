LUBBOCK, Texas — A man accused of shooting at Lubbock Police during a chase in January 2021, Joshua Garcia, 21, took a plea deal for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant on Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On January 18 just before 6:00 a.m., police were called for a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. LPD found a stolen vehicle and a short police chase started.

“During the pursuit, the front passenger of the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol unit,” police said at the time. “The patrol unit was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.”

Images of Joshua Tyler Garcia provided by Lubbock Police

Garcia and the other suspect, Julian Ramirez, both left the scene, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street.

Before the incident in Lubbock, Garcia was accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Daniel Chandler at the Inn of the Conchos in San Angelo. He was initially charged with Murder over Chandler’s death, but it was later changed to Capital Murder. His jury trial was set for December 18, 2023.

Garcia will receive credit for 827 days already spent behind bars.