SEMINOLE, Texas — An undocumented man who was charged with shooting an officer with the Seminole Police Department pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal firearm crime, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jose Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation on October 1, 2022. The DOJ said as the officer approached Castillo-Lopez’s vehicle, he shot at the officer who then returned fire.

Castillo-Lopez dropped his gun as he ran from the scene, the DOJ said. He was eventually located and taken into custody in the 800 block of Northwest Avenue I, according to the Seminole Police Department.

Castillo-Lopez admitted that he had previously been deported, the DOJ said. He also admitted to firing the gun, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, which he bought from someone at a traffic light in Midland for $200, according to the DOJ.

Castillo-Lopez faced no more than 15 years in federal prison for the gun charge, the DOJ said.

The officer’s body armor prevented serious injury, officials said. He was able to return to duty shortly after the shooting. Video from nearby showed the incident from a distance. See player above to watch.