Man with gun prompts police response outside United Nations in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN – A man armed with a gun seen pacing outside the United Nations Thursday has promoted a massive police response and halted traffic in the area.

Police vehicles and officers were seen near East 42nd Street and First Avenue, outside the UN. The livestream at the top of this story shows the response.

The armed man was seen walking back and forth in front of flags outside the UN as at least one helicopter flew overhead, videos in the Citizen app showed.

UN staff are sheltering in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations.

People should avoid the area, and traffic has backed up along the FDR Drive, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

