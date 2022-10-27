LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested after engaging in a standoff with the Lubbock Police Department SWAT team in the 2100 block of 99th Street on Wednesday morning, according to official court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Michael Solveson, 44, of Clovis, threatened the victim with a pistol after the victim tried to end a romantic relationship with Solveson. The victim told officers Solveson had a history of “assaultive behavior.”

The affidavit said Solveson placed the muzzle of the gun to the victim’s head after pushing her to the floor. The affidavit also said one of the victim’s children woke up to arguing and “the slide of the gun.” The child hid in her closet and called authorities.

LPD officers arrived at the house and were able to get the victim and her child out without Solveson knowing, the affidavit stated. Solveson continued to make “homicidal and suicidal threats” with negotiators for hours before being taken into custody.

According to online jail records, Solveson remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Marijuana Possession on bonds totaling $65,000.