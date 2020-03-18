Many County Court at Law, District Court cases canceled, or postponed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Courts at Law and District Courts on Wednesday updated this list of changes, delays and cancellations.

All child support cases remain canceled through March 31. All jury trials scheduled through April 3 remain canceled and will be rescheduled. Final hearings set in March for Judge Kara Darnell (South Plains Foster Care Court) have been rescheduled.

“The courts consider any hearing involving an in-custody party or defendant essential,” the courts said. Guilty plea hearings for in-custody defendants will continue as scheduled.

“Any attorney or party with cold or flu-like symptoms shall contact the court to determine if their appearance is necessary,” the statement said. “For the week of 3/16 through 3/20, court employees will be permitted to work remotely as approved by their individual judge or supervisor.”

