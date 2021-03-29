March 16 crash results in death of woman, age 29, police said on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a crash on March 16 has since become deadly.

On Monday, police said, “The Major Crash Investigation Unit has been informed that 29-year-old Robyn Judd died late last night as a result of injuries sustained in this crash.”

Police responded shortly after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of the Spur 327 westbound access road and Frankford Avenue.

A pickup truck driven by Austin Beaudoin, 21, was traveling westbound, police said. A car driven by Judd was traveling northbound.

Both vehicles entered the intersection, police said, and collided. Judd’s car continued on after the crash, striking a signal light.